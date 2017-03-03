A SCHOOL has been recognised by tech giant Apple for its innovation in using technology in the classroom.

Hove Park School has been re-awarded recognition as an Apple Distinguished School for its iPad digital learning scheme.

Each student at the Nevill Road school has an iPad with a number of specialised apps, giving students more creative freedom.

It also allows parents a closer look at what their children are learning.

Headteacher Rob Reed said: “We are delighted that we have secured Apple Distinguished School.

“Hove Park School believes in providing students with an education that will equip them to flourish in the 21st century.

“The effective and innovative use of technology has to be at the heart of education fit for purpose for the modern world.”

It comes as the Hove Park students welcomed tech business leaders and representatives of Apple to see their iPad learning.

One business leader has already made enquiries about working in collaboration with the students to help develop an app.

Clare Smith, education manager at Apple, told the school: “Thanks to Hove Park staff and fabulous students for a great day.

“The students always make these events and they were a pleasure to observe and you are rightly so very proud of them.”

A particular focus of the day was demonstrating the school’s new coding curriculum for Year 7 and 8.

Students spent time taking visitors through a live demonstration of the coding challenges they face in their computer science lessons.

Michelle Prentice, deputy headteacher, said: “We had a big look at how we can develop our iPad learning even further and this year we’ve taken it one step further. Like our science teachers putting video lessons on Youtube. They were really impressed with the way we have developed student leadership with our digital leaders.”

Schools have to re-apply every three years and designation as an Apple Distinguished Schools lasts for two years.

The one to one iPad learning transformation project started in 2013 and the school is the only Apple Distinguished School in Sussex.

The school has seen a rise in grades in departments which have embraced iPad learning.

Ms Prentice said: “Our science results are above national averages. Science was at the forefront in embracing this technology and how they use it so there is a direct correlation between use of that and an increase in outcomes and student engagement.”