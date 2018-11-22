A dominatrix grandmother who ran a hardcore torture chamber was found dead in her own dungeon.

Koulla Kakoulli, known as Mistress Dometria, ran the chamber for high paying clients in Brighton.

The mum-of-five also starred in hardcore fetish films and regularly competed in international body building tournaments.

An inquest in Brighton heard the 56-year-old used steroids to bulk up for competitions.

Mistress Dometria was well known in the fetish community as one its most hardcore performers.

Despite her strict training regime and daily trips to the gym, a pathologist told the court the grandmother also had cocaine, diazepam, ketamine and mephedrone, known as Meow Meow, in her system when her body was found.

She was found lying on the floor of her bedroom in the same flat as her torture chamber, The Brighton Dungeon.

It was also known as the Brighton Erotic Boudoir, and was in Little Preston Street off Western Road.

A client with an evening appointment failed to turn up and the last time Miss Kakoulli was seen alive was on CCTV the night before her body was found on August 3 this year.

She was found dressed in black shorts and a black crop top lying on the floor of her bedroom.

The room smelled strongly of bleach and it is thought she may have been cleaning when she collapsed.

Paramedics said her body was too cold to record a temperature and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her inquest heard she was asthmatic and her heart was enlarged.

Traces of white powder under her left nostril, believed to be Ketamine.

Pathologist Dr Mark Taylor said her cause of death was un-ascertained.

“Bottom line is, there is no definitive cause of death,” he said.

The expert said it was most likely her heart went into a fatal arrhythmia and death would have been very quick.

“I have done research on body builders who have died.

“You can say use of unregulated medication is potentially not safe.

He agreed use of steroids could have contributed to her death.

There were no signs of struggle in the flat or evidence of injury to her body.

DS Joe Jardine of Brighton CID said Sussex Police were satisfied there was no third party involvement in her death.

The dominatrix was born in the Forest Hill area of Lewisham in south east London.

She moved to Brighton after successfully getting off heroin and methadone.

Brighton Coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley described the dominatrix as an extraordinary woman and recorded an open verdict.

“Her death remains something of a mystery.”

She said: “She was extremely professional in her work.

“She was an athlete.

“I cannot rule out one of the significant contributing factors was body building with the use of steroids.

“Many deaths are the result of a perfect storm.

“Of the many people i’ve met, Koulla was one of the most amazing.

“Leading her life as she wanted to.

“Extraordinarily well organised with a huge number of people who loved her,” the coroner said.