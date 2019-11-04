ALL of a bus company’s vehicles will come to a halt at 11am today.

Drivers for Brighton and Hove Buses will stop and observe a minute of silence in memory of a London bus driver who died in a crash.

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the driver’s family during this very difficult time.”

A statement shared by the company on social media said: “We just wanted to let all our passengers know that we will join with our bus colleagues in London, observing a one minute’s silence at 11am today.

“This is to respect the memory of a London bus driver, Kenneth Matcham, who tragically died on Thursday night while driving his bus, which a car collided with.

“We would like to thank all of our passengers for their understanding if their bus pulls over, and invite them to join us in remembering the life of a well-respected bus driver.”

The 60-year-old died after a car and two single-decker buses collided in Orpington, south-east London, on Thursday night.

Fifteen other people were injured in the collision, and the 24-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Ten ambulance crews from London Ambulance Service and officers from London Fire Brigade helped rescue and treat the casualties.

A crane removed the two buses from the road on Friday morning.