EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a serious car fire which left a road closed last night.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to a vehicle fire on the M23 at Crawley at 10.14pm on Friday night, July 22.
Crews attended the scene and found a car was on fire.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
A spokeswoman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.14pm last night, we were called to a vehicle fire on the M23, between junctions 9 to 10.
"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Crawley to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, before leaving the scene at 10.56pm.
"Officers from Sussex Police were also in attendance and assisted firefighters in keeping the highway safe."
22:30 M23 southbound J10 slip road currently closed due car fire. Fire service on scene.#m23— Sussex Specials (@SussexSpecials) July 22, 2022
S2459 s2519 pic.twitter.com/R2nVsSNUG5
A Sussex Specials team attended the incident and closed the J10 slip road while emergency services worked to extinguish the blaze.
