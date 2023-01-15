Activists have demanded that water companies “clean up their act” and stop releasing sewage into the county’s waters.

Extinction Rebellion Brighton unveiled a new satirical plaque on a blustery Brighton seafront yesterday as they joined a nationwide action to demand the government and water companies stop the practice.

The plaque reads: “The UK government voted to block a law requiring water companies to dump less raw sewage in our waters and seas – 20 October 21.”

The campaigners said climate change is increasing the likelihood of heavy or intense rainfall across the UK, particularly in the winter months, which leads to higher risks of river and surface waterflooding.

This in turn puts pressure on water and sewage systems.

Caroline Lucas MP can be seen with activists on Brighton seafront (Image: Extinction Rebellion Brighton)

An Extinction Rebellion spokesman said: “Due to lack of regulation and legislation, water companies are pumping pollution into waterways more often.”

In stormy weather, rain can overwhelm combined sewer and drainage systems which exist across Sussex.

In these circumstances, Southern Water said that it releases storm overflows “to protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding”.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MP for Brighton Kemptown, said: “We are in a dirty water emergency.

“Insufficient action has been taken to tighten regulation to stop water companies using discharges as a day-to-day measure when they were introduced for only the most extreme circumstances.

“I would support higher fines for water companies alongside a proper plan to stop raw sewage discharges.”

Business owners have also expressed concerns about the releases.

Adam Chinery from Brighton Watersports said: “We are on the sea every day, see dolphins and seals on a regular basis, and it upsets us to see what Southern Water are doing to their home.

“Financially it has also hit us with people cancelling bookings as they are concerned about the water quality. We saw a 70 per cent drop in trade over the August bank holiday that was a direct result of surface water overflow release."

A spokesman for Southern Water told The Argus in November: “Storm releases, which go a long way to reduce the impact of the type of flooding we have seen recently, and which are permitted by the Environment Agency, reduced by nearly 50 per cent this year compared to last, in part due to a dry summer.

“We’re investing £2 billion to improve environmental performance and further reduce their use, by increasing storage capacity and working with partners to reduce the rain run-off entering the system.”

Southern Water reportedly dumped sewage at beaches 493 times in eight days in November 2022, amounting to 3,700 hours of discharge.

In 2021, the company received a £90 million fine after pleading guilty to illegal sewage discharges that polluted rivers and coastlines in the south of England.

Southern ater has been contacted fo comment.