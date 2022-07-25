If your home is packed to the rafters with stuff and you have no idea how to start getting on top of the mess, you might benefit from the expertise of Stacey Solomon and her team.
And you might be in luck as BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is returning and producers are looking for families to take part.
In this series, Stacey and her band of organising experts will help a family transform their home through a life changing declutter, a supersize spring clean and a budget friendly makeover.
Production company, Optomen, are in search of families from all over the UK from all walks of life. They would like to feature people with varying backgrounds, experiences and identities, who need a helping hand decluttering and organising their home.
How to Apply for Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon
If you would like to appear on TV and sort your life out at the same time, then here’s how to apply to be on the show.
All you need to do is visit the Optomen website and fill out the application form.
In the meantime, you can catch up on the first series of Sort Your Life Out via BBC iPlayer.
